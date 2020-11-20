Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (D.UN)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE: D.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/10/2020 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$25.25.

11/9/2020 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$24.00.

11/9/2020 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$28.75 to C$26.50.

11/2/2020 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.64. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$15.21 and a twelve month high of C$36.80.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

