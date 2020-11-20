Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSR. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $326.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.30. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

