Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,748,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.94% of Wix.com worth $700,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Wix.com by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $257.34 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $319.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -99.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Wix.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

