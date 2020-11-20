Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 5,000

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Davy Research lowered Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,385 ($44.23) target price (up previously from GBX 3,255 ($42.53)) on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,005 ($52.33) to GBX 4,143 ($54.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,728.36 ($48.71).

Get Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) alerts:

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,511 ($58.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,659.58 ($60.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,527.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,364.60.

In other Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,755 ($49.06), for a total value of £2,816,250 ($3,679,448.65).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.