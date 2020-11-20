Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MRWSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.58. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

