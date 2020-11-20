Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of WF opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

