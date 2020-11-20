World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $159,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

In related news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

