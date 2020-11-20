Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) will announce $674.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $647.95 million and the highest is $689.00 million. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $981.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

WYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,720,000 after acquiring an additional 404,785 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,285,000 after purchasing an additional 243,693 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.22 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

