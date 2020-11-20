Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 40,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48.

About Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

