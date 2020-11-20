Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XYNO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XYNO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -1.64. Xynomic Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

About Xynomic Pharmaceuticals

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China and the United states. Its lead drug candidate is Abexinostat, an orally dosed hydroxamic acid-based small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor.

