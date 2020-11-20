Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. National Securities upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 75.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

