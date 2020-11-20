Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.58

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 28221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.80.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Get Yum China alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.