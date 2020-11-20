Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $1.93. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 11,601 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 605.09%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

