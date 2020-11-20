Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

Shares of CTXS opened at $120.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.86. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

