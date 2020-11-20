Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.42. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $511,715,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $279,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $226.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.