Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $147.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $153.33. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

