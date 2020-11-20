Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.12. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $128.05.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $560,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $569,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,392.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,515 shares of company stock worth $11,472,918 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

