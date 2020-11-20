Zacks: Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.21, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 165.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $233,000.

Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

