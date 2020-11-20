Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of BBBY opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 599,618 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 71.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 68.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83,845 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

