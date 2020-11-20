Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$2.77 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report earnings per share of ($2.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.67). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.51) to ($3.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($12.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.09) to ($10.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.52) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $270,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $225,000.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

