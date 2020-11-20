Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSM. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $32,670,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after buying an additional 372,059 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,092,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,921,000 after buying an additional 238,746 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after buying an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

