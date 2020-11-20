Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $947.80 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

TFII opened at $51.58 on Friday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.