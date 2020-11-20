Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce sales of $488.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.30 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $448.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.62. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

