Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.32. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

V stock opened at $207.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average of $196.96. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

