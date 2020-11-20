Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for VolitionRx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNRX. Maxim Group started coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Aegis dropped their target price on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $62,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,885.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,505,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,077.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,071 shares of company stock worth $276,976.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

