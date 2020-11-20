Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

NYSE CAL opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Caleres by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 139,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

