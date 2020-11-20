Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of GLOB opened at $187.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.66. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $210.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.43.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,635,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

