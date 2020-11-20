Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to Hold

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

