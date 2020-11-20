Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to “Buy”

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

NYSE:RY opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,696 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,576 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,847,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,315 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,340 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

