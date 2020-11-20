Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $358.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $367.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $23,473,398. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

