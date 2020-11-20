Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Zendesk by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after buying an additional 208,399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zendesk by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $127.18 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $560,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $41,546.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,515 shares of company stock worth $11,472,918. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

