Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.00

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.00 and last traded at $125.82, with a volume of 5424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 6,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $560,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $41,546.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,515 shares of company stock worth $11,472,918. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Zendesk by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after acquiring an additional 208,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zendesk by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

