Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (ZFR.V) (CVE:ZFR) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Shares of Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (ZFR.V) (CVE:ZFR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (ZFR.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 17,660 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $15.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Dawson-Green Mountain project comprising 140 unpatented mining claims, 11 patented lode mining claims, 1 state lease, and 1 patented placer mining claim covering an area of 1,388 hectares located in Colorado, the United States; a key mineral claim, the Judith Placer Mining Claim at its Dawson gold project in Colorado.

