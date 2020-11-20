zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) received a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus AG (ZO1.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €142.25 ($167.35).

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) stock opened at €166.60 ($196.00) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €145.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 419.90. zooplus AG has a twelve month low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a twelve month high of €168.00 ($197.65).

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

