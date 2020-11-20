Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ZSAN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zosano Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

