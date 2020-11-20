ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Down to $1.56

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.44. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1,220 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZW Data Action Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of ZW Data Action Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.