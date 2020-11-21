-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). CareDx reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CDNA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,872,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,898. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth $9,552,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth $1,278,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 21.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth $886,000.

CDNA opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.76.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.