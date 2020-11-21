-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Varex Imaging posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 119%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VREX. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $577.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

