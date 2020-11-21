-$0.04 EPS Expected for MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MobileIron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). MobileIron posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MobileIron will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MobileIron.

Get MobileIron alerts:

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOBL. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MobileIron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $833.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.21. MobileIron has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

In related news, Director Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 105,299 shares of MobileIron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $739,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,804,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,744,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MobileIron by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MobileIron by 20.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in MobileIron by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in MobileIron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MobileIron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MobileIron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MobileIron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileIron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.