-$0.07 EPS Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 135%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOI opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $312.33 million, a PE ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

