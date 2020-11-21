-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Mustang Bio reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02.

MBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

