$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFC. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,766.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,990.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at $860,000.

Shares of NYSE PFC opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

