$0.95 EPS Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.13.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $254.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.12. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $276.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

