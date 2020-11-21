$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.03. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

Shares of BC opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,107,000 after acquiring an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,327,000 after acquiring an additional 401,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,422,000 after acquiring an additional 367,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

