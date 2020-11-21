$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Altria Group also posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

MO stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after buying an additional 186,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

