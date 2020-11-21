1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) vs. Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) Head-To-Head Analysis

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takung Art has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Takung Art shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Takung Art shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Takung Art’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 0.97 $59.00 million $0.98 22.89 Takung Art $3.17 million 3.45 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than Takung Art.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Takung Art, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 1 4 0 2.80 Takung Art 0 0 0 0 N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.81%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than Takung Art.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Takung Art’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 4.07% 18.61% 9.41% Takung Art -66.19% -51.57% -10.33%

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Takung Art on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. The company serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. Takung Art Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

