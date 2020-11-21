$1.91 EPS Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.94. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

MGA stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.90, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,632,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 116,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.