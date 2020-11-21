1,556 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 61,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders have sold a total of 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average is $148.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

