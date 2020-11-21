1,858 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.