1,899 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALXN opened at $121.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.71. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

